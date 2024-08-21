AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
Pakistan

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for three days

BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2024 11:04pm

The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 for three days “to counter terror threats.”

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department said the ban be effective from Thursday, August 22 to 24.

The ban will be applied from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24. During this period, no political gatherings, rallies or sit-ins will be allowed in the province.

The spokesperson said the decision has been taken to maintain law and order situation and to protect human lives and property, given the threats of terrorism.

The development comes hours after the Islamabad administration revoked the non-objection certificate (NOC) granted earlier to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a political gathering at Tarnol Chowk on August 22.

The decision to cancel the NOC was made during a meeting chaired by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa.

During the meeting, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi pointed out the security concerns due to multiple events, citing security concerns amid the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Rizvi said it was difficult to control the crowd at a political rally.

“A few days ago, some protesters also reached the Supreme Court building,” he said, adding that in such circumstances, permission to hold public rallies cannot be given.

