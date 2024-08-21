AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

PTI, SIC & MWM to hold power show at Islamabad on 22nd

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Mehmood Basra has said that PTI along with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and the allied parties would hold a historic power at Islamabad on August 22.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PTI leader said that on the call of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, the nation will participate in the rally and the ‘corrupt gang’ (referring to the rulers) would see the strength of the people. “The PTI public gathering will be the first step towards the release of Imran Khan and other PTI leaders,” he added.

He disclosed that Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan, PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan, SIC leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza, MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, former federal minister Mian Hammad Azhar and other party leadership will address the gathering.

Basra appealed to the party leaders and workers from all over Punjab to prepare for the event and ensure their participation in the rally. “Our public gathering will be peaceful and for the release of our founding chairman and other captives,” he added.

He warned that they would not sit idle until the release of their party leaders; “We will continue to raise our voice at every forum for their release.”

