Palm oil rebounds on stronger rival Dalian, Chicago contracts

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Wednesday, underpinned by firmer rival Dalian and Chicago edible oil contracts, although lacklustre export data and a firmer ringgit curbed gains.

Palm oil rises on bargain-hunting

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 21 ringgit, or 0.57%, to 3,736 ringgit ($854.14) a metric ton as of 0245 GMT.

Fundamentals

ian’s most-active soyoil contract ticked up 0.33%, while its palm oil contract climbed 0.79%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.41%.

m oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

-ports of Malaysian palm oil products were 866,641 metric tonnes for Aug. 1-20, down 18.4% from July 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.