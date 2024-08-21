AGL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Palm oil rebounds on stronger rival Dalian, Chicago contracts

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:23am
SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Wednesday, underpinned by firmer rival Dalian and Chicago edible oil contracts, although lacklustre export data and a firmer ringgit curbed gains.

Palm oil rises on bargain-hunting

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 21 ringgit, or 0.57%, to 3,736 ringgit ($854.14) a metric ton as of 0245 GMT.

Fundamentals

  • ian’s most-active soyoil contract ticked up 0.33%, while its palm oil contract climbed 0.79%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.41%.

  • m oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

-ports of Malaysian palm oil products were 866,641 metric tonnes for Aug. 1-20, down 18.4% from July 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.

  • orts dropped 16.7% to 834,948 tonnes over the same period, according to data from independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Tuesday.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.08% against the dollar, after touching its highest since February 2023 on Tuesday. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Oil prices slipped on estimates showing swelling US crude inventories and expectations that tensions in the Middle East were easing following a tour of the region by mediators.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may retest a resistance zone of 3,745-3,764 ringgit, a break above which could confirm both a target of 3,809 ringgit and an inverted head-and-shoulders, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

