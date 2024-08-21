Tajik diplomat asks students to get education from Tajik institutions

LAHORE: The ambassador of Tajikistan Sharifzada Yusuf Toor has said that there is complete peace and harmony in Tajikistan and Pakistani students can get higher studies there with peace of mind.

“The Pakistani students affected by the Kyrgyzstan incident can continue their studies at the same level in Tajik Universities,” he said while speaking at a ceremony organised by MBBS Abroad Consultancy in honour of Pakistani degree holders from Avicenna Tajik State Medical University of Tajikistan, here at a local hotel. Educational credentials and certificates were distributed among the students on the occasion.

Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah, Managing Director MBBS Abroad Consultancy Dr Muhammad Abbas, Kashif Iftikhar CEO Brains Group of Colleges, Mian Ghulamullah Khan Joya and others were present.

Ambassador of Tajikistan Sharifzada Yusuf Toor said, “I pay tribute to all the students who came from my country to become doctors and I assure the Pakistani nation that there is peace in our country and Pakistani students can easily get education. You can go to Tajikistan.”

Qasim Ali Shah said, “I am very happy today that more than 100 students have become doctors in Pakistan and I hope that these people will serve the country and the nation.”

Syed Abuzar, Mian Ghulamullah Khan Joya and Rana Nirmal Mehmood also spoke on the occasion.

