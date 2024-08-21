‘If govt attempts to disrupt Tarnol rally’: Marwat warns of ‘BD-like situation’ in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Tuesday warned of a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the government attempts to disrupt the party’s August 22 rally at Tarnol.

Speaking at a presser, he said that any interference by the government to disrupt the PTI’s planned protest on August 22 would result in violence similar to the unrest during Bangladesh crisis.

He pointed out that the five-kanal land allocated for the protest rally would not be enough to accommodate the expected turnout at the PTI’s planned rally at Tarnol.

“The rally will stretch from Tarnol towards Sangjani with a large number of people participating in it. Any attempt by the administration to prevent PTI supporters from attending the rally will create unrest,” he warned.

“We won't have a traditional stage at our rally as a huge number of crowed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister KP, will also join the rally,” he added.

Marwat urged party workers to travel in convoys to ensure their safety, adding, “When there are hundreds of thousands of people, no one can arrest them.”

To a question about registration of more FIRs [first information reports] against the PTI leadership, he said that there are already hundreds of FIRs against PTI leaders, and a few more will not make any difference.

He expressed optimism that the August 22 rally of the party at Tarnol will surpass the record set by the massive Swabi rally held last week.

After its prolonged struggle to hold a power-show in Islamabad, the jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold a public rally in federal capital on August 22.

However, the party is yet to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) for holding the rally.

