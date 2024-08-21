AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-21

PSX adopts ‘One-Share Lot’ trading system

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has successfully transitioned to a One-Share Lot system for investor transactions on the regular market, aligning with international best practices for stock market investments, managing director and CEO, PSX Farrukh H Khan said.

While briefing reporters at PSX Auditorium here on Tuesday he said PSX had performed exceptionally well to become one of the best equity markets in the world.

During financial year 2023-24, the PSX has witnessed highest new listings in last seven years, he said adding that six to seven more new listing is expected in coming days.

He said trading volumes have also increased which show increasing interest of retail investors at the equity market.

He said the commencement of government debt securities trading at stock market is another very positive development for investors. The government had raised Rs 100 billion in the last auction while it had raised Rs 650 billion during last financial year.

Raeda Latif, Head of Marketing and Business Development PSX said that the PSX has successfully transitioned to a One-Share Lot system for investor transactions on the regular market. Previously, the minimum marketable lot sizes for listed companies varied from 20, 50, 100, and 500 shares based on their prices.

She said now investors can select 1, 5, 22, 37 or any amount of shares when they plan to invest in the Stock Market.

However, she said, the one share lot is not applicable to the Futures market, ie, DFC’s and ETFs

Equities ETFs (UBLPETF, NITGETF, NBPGETF, MZNPETF, JSMFETF, ACIETF, JSGBETF and MIIETF) and Fixed Income ETF (HBLTETF) continue to trade in a lot size of 500 shares in the ODD Lot market. Deliverable Future Contracts (DFCs) continue to trade in a lot size of 500 shares.

Raeda said the new lot size is expected to offer numerous benefits to investors and securities brokers.

Regarding its key advantages, she said, this makes high-priced stocks more affordable for retail investors, particularly benefitting small investors, resulting in increased retail participation, higher liquidity and more balanced investment portfolios.

The trading volumes will also improve as high priced companies are affordable for retail investors. Investors who typically have less capital can afford a wider range of stocks than previously available in standard lots, she said adding that investors as well as Securities Brokers are not required to track frequent changes in marketable lots which would happen due to several ETF indices revisions/rebalancing.

