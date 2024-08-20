Delegation of GCU visits FCCI

FAISALABAD: Nutritious and balanced diet is imperative for a healthy generation and concerned experts must play their key role in creating much needed awareness among masses in addition to sensitizing housewives to cook and give calculated calories to their family members as per their body requirements, said Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was talking to a delegation from the Government College University (GCU) which was headed by Dr. Maher-un-Nisa Head Industry-Academia Linkages.

Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that developing countries have limited financial resources and hence they must avoid heavy spending on treatment by promoting a culture of prevention of diseases. He said that the role of nutritionists and dieticians is more important than the doctors who could save Pakistan from prevailing and emerging diseases by suggesting a balanced diet. He said that 49% of women are anemic and 42% of children are suffering from stunted growth.

“All these diseases could be effectively controlled by taking nutritious and balanced diet”, he said and added that most of the educated housewives are unaware of the actual food requirements of their family members. He said that only one dish is prepared despite the fact that there was wide difference for the needs of children of growing age and aged persons.

“This unscientific and prevalent practice was creating multifarious diseases for children as well as for the oldies”, he said and added that a balanced diet is imperative for a healthy generation and we must introduce immediate reforms in this field.

He urged nutritionists and dieticians to play their proactive role in creating awareness about balanced and nutritious diets among the masses. He said that the poultry sector was providing cheap protein which is necessary to maintain human health and growth.

He disclosed that the international poultry expo is scheduled to be held in Lahore from 26-28 September and nutritionists and dieticians must participate in it to forge unity and understanding among the food and health related sectors.

He requested Dr. Maher-un-Nisa to intimate her participation plan in this international event so that its arrangement could be finalized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024