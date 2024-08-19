YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa returns home: lawyer

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, known for his satirical take on Pakistan’s political and economic situation, and who was abducted on August 15, according to his brother, returned home on Monday.

Khosa’s lawyer Khadija Siddiqi shared the post on X.

“Alhamdulillah, Aun Ali Khosa has been released! He has reached home!”

Aun’s other lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, also confirmed his return.

On August 15, Aun’s brother, Ali Sher Khosa, shared that his brother was taken in the middle of the night by armed men from their Lahore apartment.

Known for his satirical videos on social media, the content creator has been a vocal critic of the current government setup.

His video, ‘Bill Bill Pakistan’ – a satirical take on the original ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ song – was also not available to view on the YouTube platform as of Thursday.

Aun’s YouTube channel, launched in May 2017, has over 150,000 subscribers with a combined tally of 13.6 million views on his 246 videos as of August 19, 2024.