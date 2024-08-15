AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Pakistan

YouTuber behind ‘Bill Bill Pakistan’ Aun Ali Khosa abducted in Lahore, brother says

BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 08:58pm

In a shocking development, content creator Aun Ali Khosa, known for his satirical take on Pakistan’s political and economic situation and whose song ‘Bill Bill Pakistan’ garnered nearly 100,000 views on YouTube in a few hours, has reportedly been abducted in Lahore.

Aun’s brother, Ali Sher Khosa, shared the development on X (formerly Twitter).

Aun was taken in the middle of the night by armed men from their Lahore apartment, he said.

He hoped that his brother would return safely, and asked users to share the news widely, emphasising its importance to the family.

Known for his satirical videos on social media, the content creator has been a vocal critic of the current government setup.

Aun Ali Khosa Bill Bill Pakistan

