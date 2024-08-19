AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
PDMA issues flash flooding alert in South Punjab

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

LAHORE: Flash flooding alert has been issued by Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the districts of South Punjab during the next 36 hours.

Heavy rains are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan Multan and Bahawalpur divisions. There is a fear of flash flooding in most of the districts due to heavy rains.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Multan and Bahawalpur have been alerted. Alert has also been issued to Deputy Commissioners Rajanpur, Kot Adu, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar. There is a risk of flash flooding due to heavy rains in the Dera Ghazi Khan hills.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to the administration to remain alert. He said that all departments should be on alert to deal with the emergency situation. The administration remained on high alert in view of the fear of flash flooding. Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. 1122 and other rescue agencies keep the machinery and staff alert. Drain water from residential areas as soon as possible.

south Punjab PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia

