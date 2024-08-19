CM, Nawaz meet British HC in Murree

LAHORE: Punjab has entered an era of digitalization, will soon lead it, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Murree along with Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Nawaz Sharif, in order to discuss mutual cooperation in the fields of education, health, climate change and others.

Matters related to increasing opportunities for higher education in top UK universities for the students of Punjab were also discussed in the meeting. Political Counselor of British High Commissioner Islamabad H.E. Zoe Ware was also present in the meeting.

Chief Minister briefed the visiting British High Commissioner about ongoing IT projects in Punjab. She said, “The project of Nawaz Sharif IT City Twin Towers in Lahore is fast-tracked to completion.” She invited British companies to invest in Nawaz Sharif IT city, and said, “British institutions will be welcomed to establish IT universities.”

Chief Minister briefed H.E. Ms Jane Marriott about sustainable measures taken by the Punjab government to eliminate environmental pollution. Both leaders agreed to benefit from mutual expertise in tackling challenges of climate change.

Chief Minister apprised Ms Jane Marriott about KPI system for the monitoring of police and administration in Punjab to improve governance quality. She also updated H.E. Jane Marriott about the solar panel project in Punjab.

