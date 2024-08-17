Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

MNCs planning to relocate from Pakistan amid Internet disruptions, says PBC

Read here for details.

Islamabad says no talks under way with India on bilateral trade

Read here for details.

Unilever Pakistan Foods’ profit-after-tax declines 27% to Rs3.8bn in H1CY24

Read here for details.

EPCL suffers loss of Rs688mn in 2QCY24

Read here for details.

Attock Cement receives $5.85mn from sale of SAKCPCL shares

Read here for details.

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

Read here for details.

Mpox virus: 3 cases detected in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Authority says Pakistan’s new Special Technology Zone will boost tech exports by $350mn

Read here for details.