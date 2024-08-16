AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

  • Also announces Rs700bn package for solar panels
BR Web Desk Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 05:40pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced on Friday that the Punjab government was going to reduce electricity tariff by Rs14 per unit for users utilising less than 500 units a month for August and September.

He made these remarks while addressing the media alongside the Punjab Chief Minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

Nawaz rued rising electricity tariffs and skyrocketing inflation, saying it was the Imran Khan-led PTI government that made faulty agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that led to this situation.

The PML-N president said he had cognizance of people’s sufferings, and therefore, he had directed the Punjab government to make efforts in this regard.

Nawaz said Maryam Nawaz had been working tirelessly to provide immediate relief to the masses for which she deserved applause.

“Days after swearing in, Maryam reduced flour prices, which brought down the prices of Roti in the province. […] Now, she has cut her government expenses to provide a massive relief in power bills to the public.”

The former premier also announced a package of Rs700 billion to provide free solar panels to deserving families in the province.

At the outset of his press talks, the PML-N supremo blasted the PTI government for pushing the country into the ditch of inflation and unemployment after his ouster.

“My government was toppled without any reason. We, ourselves, dragged our country to the quagmire. If the development and policy of our era had continued, the country’s economy would not have been in this condition today,” he said.

Last month, PM Shehbaz announced Rs50 billion energy subsidy package for low-income households consuming less than 200 units of electricity.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said 86 percent of households consumed less than 200 units of electricity.

“Therefore, the prime minister retained last year’s power tariff for these households,” he added.

On July 31, PM Shehbaz had also ordered a 10-day extension for electricity bill payments.

The Power Division said the extension will apply to the due dates of electricity bills for July and August 2024, providing additional time for consumers to manage their payments.

inflation press conference load shedding Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PMLN electricity tariff

Comments

200 characters
Toy Soldier Aug 16, 2024 05:15pm
Deliberate delay in the inevitable.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

MNCs planning to relocate from Pakistan amid Internet disruptions, says PBC

Authority says Pakistan’s new Special Technology Zone will boost tech exports by $350mn

‘Monsoon brides’: extreme weather fuels Pakistan child marriages

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

EPCL suffers loss of Rs688mn in 2QCY24

Attock Cement receives $5.85mn from sale of SAKCPCL shares

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Read more stories