AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Punjab govt amending Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001

Recorder Report Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is amending the Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, under which the production and distribution of metal strings, ‘manja’, and other hazardous materials for kite flying would be a criminal offence. Violators of the ban could face a minimum of three years imprisonment.

The amendments to the Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance would enforce a comprehensive ban on all kite flying and manufacturing activities.

The production and distribution of metal strings, ‘manja’ and other hazardous materials for kite flying would be criminalized, with legal action taken against offenders. Violators of the kite flying ban could face a minimum of three years imprisonment. In comparison, those involved in manufacturing and distribution could face a minimum of five years imprisonment or fines.

Parents of minors caught violating the kite flying ban will be fined Rs50,000 for a first offence, with doubled penalties for repeat offences.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal disclosed this while briefing the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Business and Privatisation, which was chaired by Punjab Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday. Punjab Law Minister Malik Suhaib Bherth, Punjab Law Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed, and secretaries from relevant departments attended the meeting, while Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq joined through a video link.

On this occasion, the committee reviewed over 21 departmental recommendations, with three deferred for discussion in the next session. Key approvals included delegating sub-registrar powers to officials responsible for property and land transfers in legally approved housing schemes by the Board of Revenue; amending and formulating the policy for the exchange of state lands within housing schemes; reconstituting the Board of Governors for Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power; and approving proposed amendments to the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, the Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, the Vagrancy Ordinance 1958 and the Probation of Offenders Ordinance 1960.

The Home Secretary briefed the Committee on the proposed amendments to the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, which would ban the manufacturing of unlicensed firearms and restrict sports shooting.

While addressing the meeting, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman instructed the Punjab Home Department to ensure strict implementation of these amendments, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown towards those endangering lives under the guise of recreation. He stressed that enforcement of penalties for violations related to kite flying and unlicensed firearms must be upheld, with no tolerance for interference or influence.

On the inspection of drug laboratories by government analysts and inspectors at the provincial level, the Punjab Law Minister proposed making appointments at the district level to enhance the effectiveness of the inspection process. He observed that negligence in drug laboratory inspections could have fatal consequences, with patients and their families bearing the brunt of such lapses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government kite flying incidents kite flying Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001 metal strings kite

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt amending Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories