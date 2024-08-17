Punjab govt amending Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001

LAHORE: The Punjab government is amending the Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, under which the production and distribution of metal strings, ‘manja’, and other hazardous materials for kite flying would be a criminal offence. Violators of the ban could face a minimum of three years imprisonment.

The amendments to the Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance would enforce a comprehensive ban on all kite flying and manufacturing activities.

The production and distribution of metal strings, ‘manja’ and other hazardous materials for kite flying would be criminalized, with legal action taken against offenders. Violators of the kite flying ban could face a minimum of three years imprisonment. In comparison, those involved in manufacturing and distribution could face a minimum of five years imprisonment or fines.

Parents of minors caught violating the kite flying ban will be fined Rs50,000 for a first offence, with doubled penalties for repeat offences.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal disclosed this while briefing the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Business and Privatisation, which was chaired by Punjab Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday. Punjab Law Minister Malik Suhaib Bherth, Punjab Law Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed, and secretaries from relevant departments attended the meeting, while Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq joined through a video link.

On this occasion, the committee reviewed over 21 departmental recommendations, with three deferred for discussion in the next session. Key approvals included delegating sub-registrar powers to officials responsible for property and land transfers in legally approved housing schemes by the Board of Revenue; amending and formulating the policy for the exchange of state lands within housing schemes; reconstituting the Board of Governors for Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power; and approving proposed amendments to the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, the Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, the Vagrancy Ordinance 1958 and the Probation of Offenders Ordinance 1960.

The Home Secretary briefed the Committee on the proposed amendments to the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, which would ban the manufacturing of unlicensed firearms and restrict sports shooting.

While addressing the meeting, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman instructed the Punjab Home Department to ensure strict implementation of these amendments, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown towards those endangering lives under the guise of recreation. He stressed that enforcement of penalties for violations related to kite flying and unlicensed firearms must be upheld, with no tolerance for interference or influence.

On the inspection of drug laboratories by government analysts and inspectors at the provincial level, the Punjab Law Minister proposed making appointments at the district level to enhance the effectiveness of the inspection process. He observed that negligence in drug laboratory inspections could have fatal consequences, with patients and their families bearing the brunt of such lapses.

