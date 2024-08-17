AKF director calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Director Aga Khan Foundation for Economic Development Sultan Ali Allana, on Friday, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to PMO, Allana paid tribute to the prime minister for bringing economic stability in the country. He welcomed the business-friendly policies of the government of under the leadership of prime minister as welcoming for local business and foreign investment. Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of Aga Khan Foundation in promoting public welfare in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the Aga Khan Foundation for providing full support and consultancy services in the construction of Jinnah Medical Complex.

