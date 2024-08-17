FCEPL announces financial results

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) announced its financial results for the first half of the year, concluding on 30th June, 2024. Despite a challenging economic environment, the Company achieved 17 percent growth (revenue of Rs55.0 billion, compared to Rs47.0 billion in the same period last year) fueled by a favorable portfolio mix, effective market investments and distribution expansion.

The Company also witnessed a gross profit growth of 16 percent maintaining gross margins despite the inflationary pressures on commodities and energy prices. This performance demonstrates the Company’s resilience and ability to adapt to market conditions.

However, profit after tax declined by 6 percent, (Rs1.26 billion compared to Rs1.33 billion in the same period last year) due to a significant increase in interest rates.

Dairy-based products segment: The segment reported revenue of Rs48.87 billion, reflecting a growth of 18 percent versus the same period last year. Olper’s UHT continued to maintain its presence with the ‘Happy Subah’ campaign across key touch points, including TV, digital, and in-store.

These consistent efforts across all relevant consumer touch points have strengthened Olper’s market and equity leadership in the category. Frozen desserts segment: Despite the challenging start of the year, the segment reported revenue of Rs6.16 billion, a 13 percent growth versus the same period last year. This was enabled due to continuous investment behind the brand through our newest campaign “Wow Bharay Deserts”, creating occasion’s consumption outside traditional festivities and exemplary in-store execution.

