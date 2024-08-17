AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Internet service disruptions: LHC displeased over state counsel’s lack of knowledge

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed its displeasure over the state counsel’s lack of knowledge on the matter of the nationwide internet service disruptions.

The court reserved its verdict on a petition of a citizen Noman Sarwar seeking the immediate restoration of internet access across the country and said it would issue appropriate order for the internet disruptions.

Earlier, a law officer appeared before the court and sought time to present a detailed report on internet disruption.

He said, “We will have to ask the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority about the matter”.

The court at this observed, “This is a matter of public interest and your seriousness is such that you do not even have adequate information about it”.

The court had directed the state counsel to appear before the court after taking instructions from the relevant authorities.

The petitioner contended in his petition that the internet and social media apps have been shut down nationwide without any notice or explanation. He stated that the internet disruption is affecting businesses and all spheres of life.

He said cutting off internet access is a violation of basic rights.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the government to restore the internet services across the country immediately.

