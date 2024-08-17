JI for investigation of poor condition of roads in city

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday called for a comprehensive investigation into the deteriorating road infrastructure of the city, which has failed to withstand even a few monsoon showers and made the public movement even worse.

JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar demanded of the authorities to open a complete probe in a bid to find out the primary reasons behind the rundown roads and hold those are responsible to account. Short spells of light rain this monsoon washed away the road surfaces, inflicting a virtual havoc on the entire infrastructure across the metropolis from streets to roads.

"The occupation mayor is mulling to issue new tenders without fixing responsibility for the prevailing situation of roads," he slammed. Citing the city's Jahangir Road as an example, he said that it is in tatters despite being made several times.

"The roads constructed under the CLICK program are wearing a miserable look after light rains in Karachi," Monem said that the rainy spells exposed the entire road infrastructure in the city with no one taking responsibility. He smelled "corruption, mismanagement and kickbacks" behind the shabby roads. He cited some media reports blaming the poor roads with large potholes for health risks especially as perilous to the spinal cord of bikers.

He accused the ruling PPP for the poor roads in Karachi, saying that not a single thoroughfare could withstand to weatherly conditions despite spending of billions of rupees annually.

