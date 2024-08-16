AGL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 10:40am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.53, a gain of Re0.17 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit had closed at 278.70 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some strong positive indicators.

Internationally, the US dollar hovered near a two-week high to the yen after its biggest one-day gain against major peers in four weeks as firm US economic data all but eliminated fears about a recession.

The greenback was especially strong against the Japanese currency thanks to a surge in Treasury yields as traders pared back bets the Federal Reserve would be forced into aggressive easing next month.

Risk-sensitive currencies like sterling were firm as the improved economic outlook spurred a rally in equities.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers including the yen, sterling and euro, was little changed at 103.20 after rallying 0.41% overnight, the most since July 18.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower in early Asian trading on Friday, but the market’s benchmarks were set for a second consecutive weekly gain after upbeat US economic data eased investor worries about a potential recession in the top oil consuming nation.

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.88 per barrel by 0024 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.93 a barrel. Brent was set to advance 1.6% on a weekly basis, while WTI was on track for gains of about 1.5%.

Investors found renewed optimism around US economic growth after a string of data releases this week.

Comments

Irfan Aug 16, 2024 11:04am
To curb the grey market , start with Travel agents.
