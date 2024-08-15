AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar

  • Stays at 278.7 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:49pm

The Pakistani rupee did not register a change against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday, staying at its value of 278.7.

On Tuesday, the local unit had also closed at 278.70 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The currency market was closed on Wednesday due to the Independence Day holiday.

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some strong positive indicators.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, with the euro perched near an eight-month high after data showed US inflation was slowing, underpinning wagers that the Federal Reserve could lower borrowing costs next month.

In the US, data on Wednesday showed the consumer price index rose moderately, in line with expectations, and the annual increase in inflation slowed to below 3% for the first time since early 2021.

The figures add to the mild increase in producer prices in July in suggesting that inflation is on a downward trend, although traders are now anticipating the Fed to be not as aggressive on rate cuts as they had hoped.

The dollar index, which measures the US unit versus six rivals, was last at 102.6, not far from the eight-month low of 102.15 it touched last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday, supported by optimism potential US interest rate cuts will boost economic activity and fuel consumption though concerns over slower global demand curbed gains.

Brent crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.21%, to $79.93 a barrel by 0348 GMT, recovering some of the previous day’s losses.

US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $77.19 per barrel.

Both benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wednesday after US crude inventories rose unexpectedly and on easing worries about a wider Middle East conflict.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 278.70

OFFER                      Rs 278.90

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 1 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling against USD, closing at 279.45 and 280.40, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2.18 rupees for buying and 2.08 rupees for selling, closing at 306.63 and 307.94, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 75.92 and 76.35, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 74.13 and 74.55, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 279.45

OFFER                      Rs 280.40

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar

3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $119mn, now stand at $9.27bn

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Internet disruptions: some Pakistani freelancers made ‘unavailable’ on fiverr

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Oil extends gains as US slowdown fears ease

Read more stories