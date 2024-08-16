KPT celebrates Independence Day with zeal

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) celebrated 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with national fervour, zeal and enthusiasm in KPT Head Office on 14th August 2024.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi graced the occasion as chief guest, accompanied with all General Managers and Heads of Departments.

The celebrations began with sounding of sirens for two minutes followed by hoisting of national flag by the Chairman KPT.

The Chairman KPT also reviewed Guard of Honor presented by Port Security Force.

Chairman KPT emphasized the virtuous and cost of independence and selfless contributions and sacrifices of the forefathers in the creation of Pakistan.

He honored those who have made supreme sacrifices to secure and preserve this invaluable independence.

After the culmination of simple but graceful flag hoisting ceremony, Chairman KPT proceeded to Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum to offer prayers and pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

