India to face $1140m loss in trade thru Pak soil: PBF

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) declared that the entire business community of the country stands firmly with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Talking to media, President PBF, Khawaja Mehboob Ur Rehman said India must now be ready to face the reality. We have shown enough patience from our side. It has become their pattern to remain silent for a few years and then suddenly start pointing fingers at Pakistan again, trying to shift blame for their own shortcomings. This approach is no longer acceptable.

The forum also announced that it will now boycott the Indian business community at all levels. It criticised the idea of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “ridiculous.”

Senior Vice President PBF Amna Munawwar Awan said that the allegations against Pakistan by India are a bundle of absurd lies, completely unfounded. The Pahalgam incident, he added, is a failed attempt to conceal Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Under the patronage of the Indian military, fundamental rights are being violated in occupied Kashmir, and India aims to divert attention from the war crimes being committed in the region.

Chief Organiser, Ahmad Jawad called for a complete trade halt with India “until issues are resolved with mutual respect and equality,” as India derailing regional trade cooperation and economic integration in South Asia. “Pakistan comes first,” and it’s our duty, he stated.

PBF officials also briefed that India exported about $500 million worth of goods to Pakistan during the April 2024-January 2025 period, mostly pharmaceuticals, chemicals, sugar and auto parts, while imports stood at just $0.42 million. Similarly India’s imports of goods such as agricultural products from Afghanistan estimated at about $640 million a year which will be hit now by the ban on transit too. Now in general, India will face 1140 million dollars loss in any kind of trade through Pakistan soil.