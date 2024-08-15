Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH) leaves for KSA

LAHORE: Dr Salah Bin Mohammad Al-Budair, the imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH) Wednesday left here for Saudi Arabia, after a seven-day goodwill visit to Pakistan.

The imam was seen off by the Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, here at the Lahore airport along with officials and others.

It may be added that Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH), or the Prophet’s (PBUH) mosque, is the second largest mosque and the holiest site in Islam after the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah. It is revered by all Muslims across the world.

