Twin cities: LEAs arrange comprehensive security

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies on Wednesday made comprehensive security arrangements in twin cities on the eve of Independence Day.

A police official said that the capital police deployed over 3,000 personnel and Rawalpindi police deployed over 5,000 personnel within the cities as well as entry and exits points for maintaining law and order on Independence Day.

As per the security plan, senior officers remained in the field, for overseeing law enforcement and traffic management operations.

In order to prevent any disturbances to the celebrations, special checkpoints have been established, and heightened security maintained at key areas. A heavy contingent of police was deployed in and out side the Red Zone.

Meanwhile, the ITP formulated a traffic plan for the Independence Day. According to the plan, 585 police officers, including one SP, four DSPs and 28 inspectors, were deployed in the city for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Despite deployment of ITP police one-wheeling by the motorcyclists observed in the city main roads resulted into heavy traffic jam.

The police personnel deployed at the entry and exit points conducted random checking of vehicles entering the city.

