PTI leader Aamir Mughal arrested

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Mughal, who was leading a rally of party supporters in connection with Independence Day.

Several participants reaching D-Chowk were also taken into custody.

The rally, led by Mughal, started from F-9 Park with plans to conclude at Jinnah Avenue.

However, sources said that police intervened as the rally reached Blue Area, resulting in Mughal’s arrest.

PTI supporters in the rally raised slogans and demanded the release of party’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

In Rawalpindi, another rally led by PTI leader Seemabia Tahir was held, during which police arrested four supporters, including two women, from Murree Road.

PTI had announced plans for peaceful demonstrations across Punjab on Tuesday, August 13, the eve of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day.

The protests were intended to call for the release of several detained party leaders and workers, including PTI founding chairman Imran Khan. The development came amid ongoing crackdowns against PTI over its alleged role in the riots of May 9, during which military installations, including Rawalpindi’s General Headquarters and Lahore Corps Commander’s House, were targeted by protesters.

Meanwhile, a seminar titled rule of law was organized by Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan, a six party alliance of opposition parties led by Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The participants maintained that they would continue their peaceful protest till release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

They were of the view that there exists no democracy in the country as there is undeclared martial law, adding strings are pulled from somewhere else and the puppets rulers are dancing to the tune of their masters.

They said that there is no rule of law as law of jungle prevails everywhere.

The participants reiterated their demand that notification of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the senior most judge of apex court, be issued as next chief justice of Pakistan, adding any delay in issuance of the next chief justice’s appointment will be resisted.

