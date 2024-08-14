AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber futures down after 5-day rally on weaker physical prices, soft China data

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 11:38am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures inched lower on Wednesday after a five-session rally, as investors weighed weaker physical rubber prices and disappointing Chinese economic data against firmer oil prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery was down 1 yen, or 0.31%, at 322.3 yen ($2.20) per kg as of 0155 GMT.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 145 yuan, or 0.91%, to 15,870 yuan ($2,218.59) per metric ton.

The price of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) <RUB-RSS3C-BKK> was down 1.26% to 85.33 baht ($2.44).

In top consumer China, bank lending tumbled more than expected in July, hitting the lowest in nearly 15 years, dragged down by tepid credit demand and seasonal factors, and raising expectations that the central bank may dole out more easing steps.

The country’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter, while July economic indicators also offered little respite as export growth slowed and consumer inflation got a boost only due to weather disruptions to food supplies.

Japan rubber futures rise

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on estimates about shrinking U.S. crude and gasoline inventories as the market watched for a possible widening of the Middle Eastern war, which could curtail global oil supplies.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The dollar was stable at 147.06 yen, continuing to consolidate around the 147 level this week, as a benign reading for U.S. producer prices reinforced bets on interest rate cuts this year.

A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

The front-month September rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 171.5 U.S.

rubber Japanese rubber Japan rubber rubber price rubber market

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures down after 5-day rally on weaker physical prices, soft China data

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

Oil edges up on Middle East war concerns, US crude stockpile drop

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

Read more stories