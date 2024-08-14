30 tons of smuggled auto parts seized

KARACHI: The Enforcement Collectorate’s Anti-Smuggling Organisa-tion (ASO) has seized a substantial quantity of smuggled auto parts worth millions.

Acting on confidential intelligence received by Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi, the ASO team conducted raids on several warehouses on the ground floor of Aero Market in Sadar.

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 30 tons of smuggled auto parts, estimated to be worth Rs 20 million. The confiscated items reportedly include parts for five Mazda trucks.

Following the successful raid, the seized goods were transferred to the ASO’s warehouse for further examination. A case has been registered under the Customs Act, and investigations are under way.

