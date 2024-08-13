AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published 13 Aug, 2024 11:27am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.63, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 278.64 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some strong positive indicators.

Globally, the US dollar was in limbo on Tuesday as investors waited to see how US economic data affected the chance of outsized rate cuts, while a rally in Japanese stocks helped staunch the bleeding in yen carry trades.

The greenback was idling at 147.17 yen, having briefly touched a one-week high of 148.23 overnight before profit-taking emerged.

The dollar index was flat at 103.08. Producer price figures due later will provide an appetizer for the main inflation report on Wednesday, and could move markets since they feed through to the core personal consumption (PCE) measure favoured by the Federal Reserve.

Forecasts are for a 0.2% rise in both the headline PPI and the core measure.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak of gains, as markets refocused on concerns about demand after OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for demand growth in 2024 due to softer expectations in China.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 78 cents, or 0.95%, to $81.52 a barrel at 0330 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped to $79.33 a barrel, down 73 cents, or 0.91%.

Brent had gained more than 3% on Monday, while US crude futures had risen more than 4%.

This is an intra-day update

