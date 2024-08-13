AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 124.24 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (3.98%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
DGKC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.55%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 151.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.82%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.45%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 53.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,193 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,839 Increased By 73.4 (0.28%)
KSE100 77,947 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 24,990 Decreased By -12 (-0.05%)
Markets

Oil retreats as markets refocus on demand concerns

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 10:05am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak of gains, as markets refocused on concerns about demand after OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for demand growth in 2024 due to softer expectations in China.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 78 cents, or 0.95%, to $81.52 a barrel at 0330 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped to $79.33 a barrel, down 73 cents, or 0.91%.

Brent had gained more than 3% on Monday, while US crude futures had risen more than 4%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) global demand forecast reduction for 2024 highlighted the dilemma faced by the wider OPEC+ group in raising production from October.

The cut to OPEC’s 2024 forecast was the first since it was made in July 2023, and comes after mounting signs that demand in China has lagged expectations due to slumping diesel consumption and as a crisis in the property sector hampers the world’s second-largest economy.

“Demand concerns for crude oil remain on the table,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, adding that reservations lingered ahead of upcoming US inflation data.

“Any reflection of higher economic risks could weigh on oil prices, at a time when OPEC+ has cut their 2024 demand forecast and are set to roll back on their production cuts starting October, which may point to a less tight oil market ahead,” Yeap said.

But he added investors remained watchful of the latest geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices rise on Middle East tension, US data

The Middle East conflict has escalated, with the US preparing for what could be significant attacks by Iran or its proxies in the region as soon as this week, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

Any attack could tighten access to global crude supplies and boost prices.

An assault could also lead the United States to place embargoes on Iranian crude exports, potentially affecting 1.5 million barrels per day of supply, analysts said.

Markets are also preparing for Wednesday’s US consumer price index report that will give a crucial read on inflation, with investors now worried that an overly depressed CPI number will fan fears of a downturn.

Money markets have even bets on a 25- or 50-basis-point cut in US interest rates in September, expecting a total easing of 100 bps by the end 2024, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

Rate cuts tend to raise economic activity, which increases the use of energy sources such as oil.

