NUST awarded special technology zone’s status

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been awarded the Special Technology Zone (STZ) status, further reinforcing its role as one of the key drivers of Pakistan’s knowledge economy.

The National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), a flagship project of NUST, will be the primary beneficiary of this status, marking a significant milestone in the university’s mission to advance innovation and technological advancement.

The conferment of STZ status over 13 acres (STZ, Zone-B) of NUST land, combined with the existing Special Economic Zone (SEZ, Zone-A) status (58.3 acres), represents the most focused infrastructure expansion in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) in Pakistan.

This development will not only transform NUST into a hub for cutting-edge research and industry collaboration but will also significantly boost the national knowledge economy, driving Pakistan towards a future of sustained technological growth and innovation.

