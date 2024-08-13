Minorities’ issues: Panel decides to summon IGPs of four provinces

ISLAMABAD: As the government openly admits that the state has failed in the protection of minorities in Pakistan, a parliamentary panel on Monday decided to summon the inspectors general of police (IGPs) of all four provinces to brief it about the issues confronting the minorities.

This was decided during a meeting of Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri after the secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights requested the panel to get a briefing from the top provincial cops about the issue.

In June, while speaking in National Assembly Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, had openly admitted that “minorities are being murdered daily […] no religious minority is safe in Pakistan and ven the smaller sects of the Muslims are not safe.”

During the meeting of the committee, Senator Zehri emphasised the committee’s intent to assist the ministry in making a difference, noting that the grim reality of human rights violations is a plight for the entire nation.

The secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights informed the committee about the appointment process for the chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).

He said that 15applications were received, of which, seven candidates had relevant work experience, adding the prime minister will shortlist three candidates out of the total seven applications received so far.

“If the committee reaches a consensus on a single candidate, he will be handpicked as the chairperson of NCSW,” he added.

He emphasised that the appointment process involves a parliamentary committee, particularly concerning its members.

Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand highlighted the importance of intellectual capacity in recruitment.

Senator Zehri also suggested prioritising the recruitment of capable individuals rather than those coming on deputation.

The committee members further discussed the laws, rules, and regulations, focusing on the details of amendments proposed by the commission and the government’s progress in implementing them.

Senator Zehri emphasised the urgent need to implement these changes and to appoint capable individuals instead of those who fail to fulfill their responsibilities.

