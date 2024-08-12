AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-08-12

BD cricket team due today

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: The Bangladesh men’s cricket team is arriving here on August 13, to have training at the Gaddafi Stadium from August 14-16 before traveling to Islamabad on 17th August to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 18-20.

The Bangladesh team is arriving here for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21-25 and August 30 to September 3, respectively.

Originally, the Bangladesh cricket team was scheduled to arrive on 17th August in Islamabad. The Bangladesh team will now land in Lahore on the morning of 13th August.

This will be Bangladesh’s first tour of Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and one-off Test in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh also played two ACC Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore against Afghanistan and Pakistan. Bangladesh is one of the seven sides that will feature in next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Other six sides are: Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

The PCB had extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team earlier, ensuring they have adequate and fair training opportunities ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, “Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about comradely. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage.

“We are delighted that the BCB have accepted our offer and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on 13 August with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them to have three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned.”

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, “We thank the PCB for giving the Bangladesh cricket team the opportunity to have additional training in Pakistan. This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Bangladesh Pakistan cricket team Gaddafi Stadium ICC World Test Championship Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

200 characters

BD cricket team due today

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Traders reject advance income tax collection

BMP underscores need for taking steps to achieve export target

Read more stories