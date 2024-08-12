BD cricket team due today

LAHORE: The Bangladesh men’s cricket team is arriving here on August 13, to have training at the Gaddafi Stadium from August 14-16 before traveling to Islamabad on 17th August to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 18-20.

The Bangladesh team is arriving here for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21-25 and August 30 to September 3, respectively.

Originally, the Bangladesh cricket team was scheduled to arrive on 17th August in Islamabad. The Bangladesh team will now land in Lahore on the morning of 13th August.

This will be Bangladesh’s first tour of Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and one-off Test in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh also played two ACC Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore against Afghanistan and Pakistan. Bangladesh is one of the seven sides that will feature in next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Other six sides are: Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

The PCB had extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team earlier, ensuring they have adequate and fair training opportunities ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, “Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about comradely. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage.

“We are delighted that the BCB have accepted our offer and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on 13 August with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them to have three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned.”

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, “We thank the PCB for giving the Bangladesh cricket team the opportunity to have additional training in Pakistan. This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024