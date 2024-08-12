‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the positive results had been started to emerge and the participation of more than 800 investors and companies from 70 countries in the recent conference in Karachi was proof of this.

While addressing leather and Footware Show at local hotel he said that our companies should market their brands to other countries in a good manner and take positive steps keeping in view the competitive atmosphere, international standards and modern trends.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the bilateral partnership of Pakistani companies and Chinese institutions had been already started through mutual investment while there was sufficient scope for export of leather industry, footwear and sports goods for which the Board of Investment would provide all kinds of facilitation.

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

He said that China and Pakistan can prove to be a big market for each other in various products and the Ministry of Commerce is providing full support to the investors of both countries in the light of the orders of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan inspected the products displayed in the 9th Pakistan Footwear and Manufacturers Show and appreciated the standards of Pakistani companies where 25 prominent Pakistani and Chinese companies participated. China Association invited Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan to visit China.

Later, they participated in the B2B meeting between Chinese and Pakistani companies where they said that the visit to China last month led by the Prime Minister had been very beneficial and the Pakistani Embassy in China had increased the number of Commercial and Trade Officers up to 20 in order to promote trade activities between the two countries.

Senior persons of Chinese companies presented shields to the federal ministers and appreciated their cooperation.

Responding to questions in media briefing besides the 9th Footwear Manufacturers Association Show, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the privatization of PIA was progressing smoothly, 6 companies have been shortlisted and the date of October 1 has been fixed. The loss of 100 billion will be saved and the citizens will get an international standard airline, he added.

The federal minister said that all the state owned enterprises in deficit would be privatized as doing business was domain of private institutions and not the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024