Naya Nazimabad Jashan Azadi Sports Festival begins

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: To celebrate Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day in a grand manner, a sports festival has been started in Naya Nazimabad. A lot of sports activities will be organized in the festival which will continue till August 14.

While talking to the media at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Chairman Naya Nazimabad Abdul Samad Habib gave the details of the event to the journalists. National table tennis champion Hoor Fawad and President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha and others were also present on this occasion.

Samad Habib said that he is happy that his concept of sports city has reached completion. He said that Arshad Nadeem has doubled the joy of Independence Day by winning the gold medal in the Olympics. He informed that the road from Sakhi Hassan to Naya Nazimabad has been flown with the green crescent flag. While abundant lighting is also being done.

Twelve games including cricket, football, badminton, squash, table tennis, skating, cycling, swimming and basketball have been organized in Naya Nazimabad on the occasion of Independence Day. He said that a colorful ceremony will also be held on the night of August 13th from eight o’clock.

