Sports

Dominant Li wins China’s fifth weightlifting gold at Paris Olympics

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2024 05:18pm

PARIS: China’s Li Wenwen eased to victory Sunday in the women’s heavyweight class to give her nation a fifth gold in the Olympic weightlifting competition in Paris – hoisting her coach in the air to celebrate.

In the event for women with a bodyweight above 81 kilograms, the 150kg Li, who also won the heavyweight category at the Tokyo Games, dominated.

She was so far ahead after two lifts in both the snatch and clean and jerk that she was able to pass on her final attempt in both categories.

China completes Olympic table tennis gold clean sweep

At the end, with victory assured, she came out for the final lift of the Paris Olympic weightlifting competition and instead of picking up the bar, lifted her coach.

The 24-year-old finished with a total of 309kg, 10kg ahead of Park Hye-jeong of South Korea, with Tokyo silver medallist Emily Campbell another 11kg behind.

