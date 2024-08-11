Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome on Pakistan return

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem returned to the country early on Sunday to a rousing welcome after winning a gold medal for his historic win in the men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight, Nadeem was greeted with patriotic chants from enthusiastic fans at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem receives gold medal at Paris Olympics

Upon arrival at the airport, Nadeem’s flight was also given a water cannon salute to honour the athlete.

Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood, Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, and Khawaja Saad Rafique were present at the airport to welcome Nadeem.

Speaking with media, Nadeem said he was grateful for the unwavering support that he received, including from the government and his coaching team.

Record-setting performance in Paris Olympics 2024: President Zardari will confer civil award upon Arshad Nadeem

Talking about his journey over the years, Nadeem said his elbow injury had prevented him from reaching his full potential at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nadeem mentioned that his participation in the Diamond League played an important role in his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Earlier, speaking to the media in Paris after his win, Nadeem said the struggle was all worthwhile.

“When I threw the javelin, I got the feel of it leaving my hand and sensed it could be an Olympic record,” he said.

Sindh govt announces Rs50m for gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

In a related development, President Asif Ali Zardari will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem for displaying a record-setting performance in the Paris Olympics.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat Press Wing said on Saturday.

Under the constitutional provision, the President can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life. Upon the president’s directive, a letter had been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division, in this regard.

FBR exempts Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s prize money from tax

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of Punjab province has announced a cash prize of 100 million rupees ($359,195) as a reward for what she said was his “hard work”.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday quashed rumors that it plans to tax Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s prize money, declaring that his winnings will be exempt from withholding tax.

In a statement, the FBR clarified that Nadeem’s historic gold medal win has brought immense pride to the nation, and as a result, his prize money will not be subject to taxation.

“Mr. Arshad Nadeem is our national hero who has not only elevated Pakistan’s image in the whole world but has made the whole Pakistani nation overjoyed by winning a Gold Medal after 40 years in the Olympics,” the statement read.