AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FBR exempts Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s prize money from Tax

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has quashed rumors that it plans to tax Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s...
Bilal Hussain Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 10:46pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday quashed rumors that it plans to tax Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s prize money, declaring that his winnings will be exempt from withholding tax.

President Zardari to confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem

In a statement, the FBR clarified that Nadeem’s historic gold medal win has brought immense pride to the nation, and as a result, his prize money will not be subject to taxation.

“Mr. Arshad Nadeem is our National Hero who has not only elevated Pakistan’s image in the whole world but has made the whole Pakistani nation overjoyed by winning a Gold Medal after 40 years in the Olympics,” the statement read.

Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic gold with record javelin throw

The FBR emphasized that there is no withholding tax on Nadeem’s prizes and that the Government of Pakistan and FBR are determined to make his income exempt much before he files his return in September 2025.

The statement concluded: “With this clarification, all such rumors must come to rest.”

FBR Arshad Nadeem Olympics Games Paris 2024 javelin throw final Olympic gold medal

Comments

200 characters

FBR exempts Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s prize money from Tax

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Ahsan fears Rs200bn-400bn cut in PSDP outlay

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

Justice Shah to raise court verdicts implementation issue in judges committee

Bangladesh chief justice, central bank chief quit amid protests, officials say

Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 39,790

President Zardari to confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Read more stories