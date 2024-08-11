AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Record-setting performance in Paris Olympics 2024: President Zardari will confer civil award upon Arshad Nadeem

Naveed Butt Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem for displaying a record-setting performance in the Paris Olympics 2024, in the category of javelin throwing.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat Press Wing said on Saturday.

Under the constitutional provision, the President can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life. Upon the president’s directive, a letter had been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division, in this regard.

Sindh govt announces Rs50m for gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

He said that Arshad Nadeem, with his brilliant performance, had made the nation proud in the field of sports. Nadeem’s marvellous achievement at the international level brought laurels to the nation. He had raised the name of the country in athletics, said the contents of the letter, shared by President Secretariat Press Wing with the media.

Asif Ali Zardari Arshad Nadeem 2024 Paris Olympics

