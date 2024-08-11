AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-11

LDA chalks out security plan for Chehlum and Urs

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

LAHORE: The Lahore District Administration has chalked out a security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs of Hazrat Usman bin Ali Hujwiri (RA).

In this connection, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the religious events here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the additional deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioners, and the representatives from several civic agencies and other relevant departments.

On this occasion, the DC assigned crucial tasks to all concerned departments. She instructed the Assistant Commissioner (City) to visit the procession routes, adding that CCTV cameras would be installed for comprehensive monitoring of the procession routes.

As per the arrangements, the routes would be monitored from the DC Office Control Room. The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) would oversee patchwork and lighting arrangements on the procession routes while the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would ensure cleanliness on the routes.

Moreover, the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) will install de-watering machinery on the routes due to the monsoon rains and the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been directed to immediately remove any hanging wires along the procession routes. The Rescue 1122 vehicles would be stationed on the routes.

The DC also said that the Civil Defense personnel, along with male and female police officers, would perform security duties.

Meanwhile, the administration intensified its crackdown against profiteers, leading to the arrest of eight individuals. As per the details shared by the administration, 1,885 locations were inspected, 16 cases were registered and fines amounting to Rs400,000 were imposed for 77 violations.

Commenting on the crackdown, the DC said that the administrative officers were regularly monitoring the bidding process in fruit and vegetable markets. "The crackdown on artificial prices would continue; no one would be allowed to exploit citizens under the pretext of inflation," she added.

Moreover, amidst ongoing rainfall in the city, the administration intensified its anti-dengue operations. Over the last 24 hours, dengue larvae were discovered at 2,042 locations and subsequently, notices were issued to 1,935 individuals during this period, and 107 cases were registered for violations of dengue SOPs. So far this year, 52,477 notices and 2,638 cases have been registered.

The DC said that the administrative officers were fully active in the field and all available resources were being utilised to prevent the spread of dengue larvae. She urged citizens to cooperate with dengue teams and keep their rooftops, yards, and surrounding areas clean.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

