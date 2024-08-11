AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-08-11

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25: Ranjan Madugalle named Match Referee

Muhammad Saleem Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

LAHORE: Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for two ICC World Test Championships 2023-25 fixtures between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Both teams are scheduled to play first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from August 21 to 25. The second Test match between the two sides will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 30th August to 3rd September.

For the Test series, three umpires will be from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and two umpires are from the ICC International Panel of Umpires.

For the Rawalpindi Test, England’s Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpire alongside South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock. England’s Michael Gough will be the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz of Pakistan will act as a fourth umpire.

In Karachi, Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock will perform the duties of an on-field umpires, while Richard Kettleborough will serve as a third umpire. Asif Yaqoob from Pakistan will be available as fourth umpire in the Test match.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Icc ICC World Test Championship Ranjan Madugalle

Comments

200 characters

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25: Ranjan Madugalle named Match Referee

Ministry against allocating funds to PSDP?

Can help cut $500m losses and circular debt: World Bank calls for utilising Balochistan’s ‘VRE’ potential

FBR asked to facilitate exporters on super tax, FTR if flexibility exists

US inflation still ‘uncomfortably’ high: Fed official

Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for $6bn mega airport

Non-implementation of SC verdicts violation of constitution: Justice Shah

Special stamp honouring Arshad Nadeem issued

Record-setting performance in Paris Olympics 2024: President Zardari will confer civil award upon Arshad Nadeem

PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli strike on Gaza school

Transfer to FBR admin pool: SHC dismisses plea of 12 senior IR officials

Read more stories