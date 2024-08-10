COAS meets Masjid-e-Nabavi Imam

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met with Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi, on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Imam Al-Budair acknowledged Pakistan’s significant role in the Muslim world, particularly its contributions to peace and stability in the region.

During their discussion, General Munir and Imam Al-Budair expressed satisfaction with the strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The COAS emphasised that the visit of the Masjid-e-Nabawi’s imam to Pakistan is a great honour for the nation.

The meeting concluded with Imam Al-Budair offering prayers for the peace, stability, and unity of the Muslim Ummah, according to the military’s media wing.

