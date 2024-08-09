AGL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 8, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2024 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic gold with record javelin throw

Read here for details.

  • Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt announces Rs50 million for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

Read here for details.

  • Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • PMD issues fresh flood warnings as more rains likely to batter parts of country

Read here for details.

