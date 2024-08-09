Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic gold with record javelin throw

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Sindh govt announces Rs50 million for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

PMD issues fresh flood warnings as more rains likely to batter parts of country

