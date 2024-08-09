BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 8, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic gold with record javelin throw

- Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

- Sindh govt announces Rs50 million for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

- Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

- PMD issues fresh flood warnings as more rains likely to batter parts of country

