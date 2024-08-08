Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday cooperation between the government and institutions was at unprecedented levels.

Addressing Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad today, the PM said that in his 40-year-long political career, he has never seen the level of cooperation between the government and the constitutional institutions that exists today.

Army reaffirms commitment to support govt achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth

The PM regretted the propaganda campaign against Pakistan’s security forces on the social media, saying that security personnel have rendered immense sacrifices for the security and defense of the country.

“May 9 incident is the most despicable one in the country’s history,” the premier added.

PM Shehbaz said the government was making all-out efforts to address the economic challenges and expected the upcoming IMF program to be the last one.

Meanwhile, he called for national solidarity, unity and harmony to meet the challenges facing Pakistan.