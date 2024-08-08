PMD issues fresh flood warnings as more rains likely to batter parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday issued fresh flood warnings in various parts of the country as it predicted more rains from Friday, August 9.

A new spell of monsoon showers may continue from Friday till Monday, August 12 with occasional gaps, according to the PMD.

“Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper/central parts from August 9,” the Met office said in its report.

Under the influence of the rain system, many cities including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi are expected to receive thundershowers and isolated heavyfalls, it added.

As per the report, heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Hill torrents of D.G Khan and Kashmir.

While Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, and Lasbella are predicted to face similar situation.

“Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar from August 9 till 12.

“Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that extremely heavy rainfall over upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej may cause an increase in water flows in these rivers, as per a statement from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Consequently, medium to high-level flood flows are expected in River Chenab along with nullahs of Rivers Chenab and Ravi from August 10 to August 13, 2024.

Moreover, flows in River Sutlej are subject to releases from Indian Side likely to trigger flash flooding and land sliding in hilly/mountainous regions of Balochistan, KP, GB and, AJ&K in next 24 to 48 hours, the NDMA said.

As per the provisional figures released by the NDMA on Wednesday, floods triggered by monsoon rains resulted in the deaths of 154 people, injuring 279, destroying 1,552 houses, and killing 349 livestock from July 1, 2024 to August 7, 2024.

According to the Rescue 1122 Punjab figures, death toll due to monsoon showers in the province stood at 42 from June 15 to August 8, 2024.