SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 06:48pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $51 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.15 billion as of August 2, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.47 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.32 billion.

“During the week ended on 2-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 51 million to US$ 9.15 billion,” the central bank said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $75 million.

