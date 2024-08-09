Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified positive adjustment of Rs 2.56 per unit in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of Discos for June 2024 to record additional Rs 33.5 billion from consumers.

According to Nepra, in order to make adjustments in the approved tariff of the Ex-Wapda Discos due to variations in the fuel charges for the month of June 2024, a request was filed by CPPA-G on July 15, 2024 for positive adjustment of Rs 2.1054 per unit.

Subsequently, CPPA-G in addendum of July 24, 2024, revised its claim by stating that the Authority has revised fuel cost components of different power plants for the month of June 2024, having substantial impact compared to previous FCC determination to Rs 2.6307 per unit as actual FCA variation was of Rs 9.7710 per unit against reference FCA of Rs 7.1403 per unit.

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

The Authority conducted the hearing in the matter on July 31, 2024 which was attended by different stakeholders.

The CEO CPPA-G presented the case before the Authority and submitted that there was slightly lower generation from hydro and local coal as compared to generation assumed in reference tariff. The CPPA-G also explained that Neelum Jhelum could not be operated due to forced outage and consequently no payments were made to Neelum Jhelum. However, certain fuels which were not a significant part of the reference mix such as RLNG because of system requirements and contractual obligations. It was further submitted that there was not much variation in the actual fuel prices vis a vis reference values.

The CEO CPPA-G also submitted that actual generation remained 10% lower than the generation assumed in the reference tariff.

Representative of NTDC/NPCC submitted that on year on year basis the generation has decreased by 2%. It was further submitted that the peak demand during the month was 22,971 MW while the lowest demand achieved during the month was 10,092 MW. The Authority directed SO to provide generation demand pattern since 2018 in next FCA hearing, in order to analyze demand fluctuation and dip due to induction of solar.

It was further submitted by the System Operator (SO) that there was slight decrease in rain as compared to forecast and the actual temperature remained slightly above average by (+0.18 C) during the month.

The Authority, after scrutiny of data and National Average Uniform increased by Rs.2.5627/kWh in the applicable tariff for Discos on account of variations in the fuel charges for June 2024.

The revised FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers and shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of June 2024. Discos shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of June 2024 in the billing month of August 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024