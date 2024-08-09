Surface Water Treatment Plant Phase II: WASA Faisalabad, CMEC sign accord for construction project

FAISALABAD: Contract agreement was signed between Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad and China Machinery Engineering Consortium (CMEC) for the construction project of Surface Water Treatment Plant Phase II. Project Director Saqib Raza on behalf of WASA Faisalabad and General Manager Wu Guang signed the agreement on behalf of the consortium.

In this regard, a special event was held in which Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz, Additional Secretary Housing Department Umar Farooq, Deputy Secretary P&D Umar Randhawa, Irrigation, Agriculture. Representatives of the department and consortium team were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh said that the Surface Water Treatment Plant Phase II is a very important project for the supply of drinking water for which WASA Faisalabad and AFD deserve tribute, because clean drinking water is an essential part of basic human life. He further said that increasing water resources and building infrastructure has been possible with the support of international donor agencies. The DC added that this contract agreement has been prepared after long planning and discussions between WASA Faisalabad and CMEC, because the objective of this project is to make it possible to supply clean water to the citizens, because the lack of drinking water to the citizens is to be met, for which the Punjab government, Board of Revenue, P&D Board, District Administration, WASA has been struggling on behalf of Faisalabad as a result of which we are present at this event today and now the goal will be to complete this project on time.

Director General FDA Mohammad Asif Chaudhry said in his welcome address that all organizers, WASA team, district administration and others are grateful for the construction project of surface water treatment plant with the support of WASA Faisalabad and AFD. The construction is going to be officially started. The Punjab government has directed to build this project on priority basis, which will increase the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens. He appreciated the efforts of the district administration, Chinese company and WASA Faisalabad team.

WASA Managing Director Aamer Aziz said that there was a shortage of drinking water in the eastern part of the city, but the completion of the surface water treatment plant phase II will provide 30 million gallons of water to the residents of the eastern side on a daily basis, which is a Great service.

Project Director Saqib Raza, while giving a briefing about the project, said that 25 million gallons of water will be obtained per day from the Phase II project and another 5 million gallons of water per day will be obtained by expanding the phase one.

He further said that the construction of the project will officially start from September 1 and a period of 3 years has been allocated for the completion of this project, while 94 million Euros have been approved as a soft loan by AFD for this project.

Wu Guang, General Manager of China Machinery Engineering Consortium (CMEC), while presenting his company’s portfolio, said that he is very excited to start this project and he has already completed 21 international level projects in Pakistan. At the end of the ceremony, memorandum of understanding was presented to each other by signing the contract agreement and congratulated each other.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024