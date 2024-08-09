AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
LHC expresses dissatisfaction over DC’s report

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:43am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court expressed its dissatisfaction on a report of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore rejecting the PTI's request to hold rallies on August 13 on a location other than Minar-i-Pakistan.

Earlier, a law officer submitted the report during the hearing of a petition by PTI Lahore President Akmal Khan challenging the deputy commissioner’s refusal to allow a rally in the city.

The petitioner's counsel said that the DC had rejected the request for the rally despite change of location.

He said the dates had also been changed and suggested to allow the rally on another day if not on August 13 or 14. The lawyer proposed dates of August 18 or 20.

The law officer said that Nasser Bagh had recently undergone renovation, so permission for a public gathering could not be granted there, and political rallies were also not allowed at Mochi Gate.

The petitioner's counsel said his client complied with the court's order and submitted requests for a new location.

The court referring ongoing sit in of Jamaat-e-Islami's in twin cities Rawalpindi-Islamabad, questioned the law officer, what the government had to say about it.

The law officer said requests from PTI and two other political parties had been rejected.

However, he said that Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) had not been granted permission for the sit-in.

The court then asked what action had been taken against the JI.

The law officer said cases against JI might have been registered in Rawalpindi.

The court asked how a ban could be placed on a particular political party's rally.

The court asked the law officer if the petitioner’s party submits an affidavit for complying with the government conditions, the law will take its course if despite that, it engages in illegal activities.

The court adjourned the hearing and instructed the law officer to seek further instructions from the government and appear again on Friday (today).

