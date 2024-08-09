Cake-cutting ceremony: DC Lahore issued notice on PTI’s plea over permission refusal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore for August 12 on a PTI’s petition seeking permission to hold a cake-cutting ceremony at Liberty roundabout on the Independence Day.

The petitioner PTI-Punjab Senior Vice President Afzal Azeem challenged the refusal of granting permission for the event.

Earlier, a law officer opposed the petition and asked the court to dismiss the petition for being not maintainable.

The petitioner’s counsel, Rabbiya Bajwa pointed out that August 14 is a national day, and in its significance, PTI wishes to hold a cake-cutting ceremony at Liberty Chowk.

She said a request was submitted to the DC Lahore for this purpose, but he rejected the application.

She, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondent DC to allow the PTI to hold the function.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024