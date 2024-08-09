AGL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
AIRLINK 125.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.71%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
DGKC 82.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FCCL 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.57%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 34.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
NBP 46.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
OGDC 139.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
PPL 114.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.47%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
TOMCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TREET 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,240 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,839 Decreased By -139.9 (-0.54%)
KSE100 78,132 Increased By 258 (0.33%)
KSE30 24,995 Increased By 52.3 (0.21%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Cake-cutting ceremony: DC Lahore issued notice on PTI’s plea over permission refusal

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 08:10am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore for August 12 on a PTI’s petition seeking permission to hold a cake-cutting ceremony at Liberty roundabout on the Independence Day.

The petitioner PTI-Punjab Senior Vice President Afzal Azeem challenged the refusal of granting permission for the event.

Earlier, a law officer opposed the petition and asked the court to dismiss the petition for being not maintainable.

The petitioner’s counsel, Rabbiya Bajwa pointed out that August 14 is a national day, and in its significance, PTI wishes to hold a cake-cutting ceremony at Liberty Chowk.

She said a request was submitted to the DC Lahore for this purpose, but he rejected the application.

She, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondent DC to allow the PTI to hold the function.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court PTI DC Lahore

Comments

200 characters

Cake-cutting ceremony: DC Lahore issued notice on PTI’s plea over permission refusal

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories