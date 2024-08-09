EFU Life wins ‘Best Domestic Life Insurer of the Year Award’

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited, leading private sector Life, Takaful and Health insurance provider announced that it has been awarded ‘Best Domestic Life Insurer of the Year – Pakistan’ at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024. EFU Life is the only Company in Pakistan to be recognized this year.

EFU Life’s recognition as the Best Domestic Life Insurer of the Year reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional insurance products, customer-centric solutions, and its unwavering dedication to the overall well-being of its clients.

